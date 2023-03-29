MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $655,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 434,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,019. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

