MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 334,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,440. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

