MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $34,000 Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

F45 Training stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

