MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 190 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

