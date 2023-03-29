MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 848 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.86. 300,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,714. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

