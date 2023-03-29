MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

