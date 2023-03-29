Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $57.50

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 1,337,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $52.75.
Insider Activity at Monster Beverage
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.