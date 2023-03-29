Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $57.50

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 1,337,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

