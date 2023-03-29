Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 945,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,353. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

