Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.04. 194,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,811. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

