Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 711,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,523. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

