Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.64. 176,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,552. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

