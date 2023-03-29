Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.51 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

