Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 4,430,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.