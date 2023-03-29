Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

