Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 312 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.61. The company had a trading volume of 481,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

