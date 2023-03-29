Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 321,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

