Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,855,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,746,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. 360,639 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

