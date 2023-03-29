Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,153 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.04. 314,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,157. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.