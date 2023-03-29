Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $227.57 million and $7.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018158 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,129,412 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

