Morgan Stanley Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$87.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.87.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
TSE:CNQ opened at C$73.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.18.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
