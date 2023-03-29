Morgan Stanley Raises Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,404

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,352 ($16.61) to GBX 1,404 ($17.25) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. HSBC cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,116.50.

HCXLF remained flat at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

