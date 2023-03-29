Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 291 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

SPGI traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.31. 160,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,891. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.