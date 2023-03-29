Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $293.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,024. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

