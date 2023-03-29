Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 214 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 774,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,394. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

