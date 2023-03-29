Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.30% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,081,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,512. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

