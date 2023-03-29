Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. 802,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

