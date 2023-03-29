Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 5.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $71,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.13. 253,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $260.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

