Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $39.68 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.29% of Nordson worth $39,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.29. 14,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,495. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.