Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $45.29 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $45,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.63. 166,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.