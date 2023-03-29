Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 4,176,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.