Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 3,349 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after buying an additional 109,387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 217.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 25.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 45,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

