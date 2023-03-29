MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $49.05 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

