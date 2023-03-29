Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $9.35 on Major Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $171.79 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $9.35 or 0.00033055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

