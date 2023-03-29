MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 3.3%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 257,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,764,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $671.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

