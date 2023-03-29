MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading 27.1% Higher This Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $446.70 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00536116 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $446.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

