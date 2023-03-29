MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.10 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $37.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00536181 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $446.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

