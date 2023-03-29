N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.92

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 599134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.