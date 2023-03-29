National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

