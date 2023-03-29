Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.07

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.07 and traded as high as $53.46. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 20,270 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $653.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.