Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.07

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.07 and traded as high as $53.46. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 20,270 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $653.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

