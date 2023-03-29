nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $476.00 million-$483.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.90 million. nCino also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

nCino Trading Up 1.4 %

NCNO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 740,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,856. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

