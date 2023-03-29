Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $217.28 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,714,583,908 coins and its circulating supply is 40,177,171,900 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

