New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NYCB opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,438 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

