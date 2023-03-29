NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.39 (OTC:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTC NLCP traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 29,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,260. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

