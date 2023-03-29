Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,736,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,160 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 5,615,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,562. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

