Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,266 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

