Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 390.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 659,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 392,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,654. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

