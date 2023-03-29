Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $597,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 11,797 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.