Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.90. 962,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,431. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.