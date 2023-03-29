Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.01. 1,021,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.54 and a 200 day moving average of $342.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

