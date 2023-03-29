Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 206,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,838. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

